Sensex slips to 77,508.82 as Nifty falls below 24,200
Business
Indian stock markets traded lower on Tuesday; Sensex slipped by almost 200 points to 77,508.82 and Nifty fell below 24,200.
While more stocks rose than fell overall, the mood stayed cautious as investors kept an eye on global cues.
Foreign outflows ₹1,121cr amid $90 oil
Oil prices hovered near $90 a barrel thanks to fresh geopolitical tensions, which isn't great news for India since India imports so much crude.
This pushed worries about inflation and company profits higher.
Foreign investors pulled out ₹1,121 crore from Indian shares even as domestic buyers stepped in.
Analysts say markets might only bounce back if Nifty breaks above the key 24,250 mark, but for now, uncertainty is keeping things choppy.