Sensex snaps losing streak with big rebound

The Indian stock market bounced back on Monday, ending a five-day slump. The Sensex closed up 302 points at 83,878 after recovering over 1,000 points from its lowest point of the day. Nifty also gained 107 points, thanks to value buying after indications that the US and India were working toward resolving their trade deal differences.

Why does this matter? This rally comes as hopes rise for a new US-India trade deal.

Ongoing talks—confirmed by US Ambassador Sergio Gor—have investors feeling optimistic, even though issues like tariffs and market access are still on the table.

The next round of talks is set for January 13.

What's at stake for India's exports? Right now, steep US tariffs (up to 50%) are hitting Indian exports hard, with order volumes reportedly declining.

If negotiations stall, many exporters could potentially miss out on key summer and holiday orders in the US this year.