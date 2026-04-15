Sensex soars 1,263 points as Nifty climbs over 388 points

U.S.-Iran hopes, oil drop lift stocks

Markets got a boost from hopes of U.S.-Iran peace talks and falling oil prices, which helped ease inflation worries. Sectors like IT, real estate, and consumer durables all saw solid gains.

Interestingly, even with this upbeat mood, foreign investors sold shares worth nearly ₹2,000 crore. Midcap and smallcap stocks did especially well too.

Meanwhile, inflation ticked up slightly last month due to higher energy costs linked to West Asia tensions.