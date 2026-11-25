Sensex surges to 84,378.98 and Nifty nears 26,000 on Wednesday
Big day for India's stock markets: on Wednesday, the Sensex shot up nearly 1,950 points to reach 84,378.98, while the Nifty closed in on 26,000 after a strong gain.
The boost came mainly from banking and financial stocks bouncing back as investor mood brightened following recent ups and downs.
Foreign buying, crude oil fall
This surge was powered by steady buying from foreign investors and falling crude oil prices.
Positive signals from GIFT Nifty and some bargain hunting after Monday's steep sell-off also helped push things up.