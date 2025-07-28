Sensex tanks 219 points, Nifty settles below 24,750 mark Business Jul 28, 2025

The Indian stock market kicked off Monday in the red, with the Sensex dropping 219 points to 81,243 and Nifty50 slipping by 95 points to 24,736.

Worries over US trade talks and weak earnings from Kotak Mahindra Bank set the tone.

Big IT names like Infosys, TCS, and HCL Tech led the slide, while a few bright spots like Tata Motors and ICICI Bank managed some gains.