Next Article
Sensex tanks 219 points, Nifty settles below 24,750 mark
The Indian stock market kicked off Monday in the red, with the Sensex dropping 219 points to 81,243 and Nifty50 slipping by 95 points to 24,736.
Worries over US trade talks and weak earnings from Kotak Mahindra Bank set the tone.
Big IT names like Infosys, TCS, and HCL Tech led the slide, while a few bright spots like Tata Motors and ICICI Bank managed some gains.
Kotak Mahindra Bank's profit dive hits market mood
Kotak Mahindra Bank shook up investor mood after reporting a sharp fall in Q1 profits—mainly due to more bad loans and slimmer lending margins.
Its shares tumbled 5.5%, adding pressure on an already cautious market and highlighting broader jitters among investors.