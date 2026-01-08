Sensex tumbles 595 points; Nifty slips below 26,000

What's driving the drop?

Investors are feeling cautious thanks to worries about possible new US tariffs and foreign investors pulling money out of Indian markets.

Every sector saw declines today, but metal and oil & gas stocks took the biggest hits—some losing over 3%.

Out of all listed stocks, more than 2,400 fell and over a hundred hit their lowest point in a year.

Even though a few names like Bharat Electronics managed to rise, most shares struggled as global uncertainty kept everyone on edge.