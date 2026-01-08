Sensex tumbles 595 points; Nifty slips below 26,000
The Indian stock market had another rough day on Thursday, with both Sensex and Nifty dropping for the fourth session in a row.
By midday, Sensex was down by 595 points to 84,365.94, while Nifty slipped below the 26,000 mark to 25,935.35.
The losses were pretty steep during trading hours—Sensex fell over 730 points at one stage.
What's driving the drop?
Investors are feeling cautious thanks to worries about possible new US tariffs and foreign investors pulling money out of Indian markets.
Every sector saw declines today, but metal and oil & gas stocks took the biggest hits—some losing over 3%.
Out of all listed stocks, more than 2,400 fell and over a hundred hit their lowest point in a year.
Even though a few names like Bharat Electronics managed to rise, most shares struggled as global uncertainty kept everyone on edge.