Sensex up 300 points as NVIDIA hits $5.5T valuation
Business
Indian stock markets started strong this morning, with the Sensex up 300 points and Nifty gaining nearly 149 points, thanks to a boost from Wall Street, where NVIDIA made history by hitting a $5.5 trillion valuation and Cisco jumped after solid earnings.
Rupee hits all-time low ₹95.80
Asian markets joined the rally, but back home, the rupee slipped to an all-time low of ₹95.80 against the dollar as oil prices climbed and foreign investors pulled money out.
Pharma stocks like Cipla saw big gains (up 7%) since a weaker rupee helps exports, while IT stocks were on the back foot due to the Anthropic shock.