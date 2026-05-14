Sensex up 300 points as NVIDIA hits $5.5T valuation

Rupee hits all-time low ₹95.80

Asian markets joined the rally, but back home, the rupee slipped to an all-time low of ₹95.80 against the dollar as oil prices climbed and foreign investors pulled money out.

Pharma stocks like Cipla saw big gains (up 7%) since a weaker rupee helps exports, while IT stocks were on the back foot due to the Anthropic shock.