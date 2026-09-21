Sensex up 478.05 points Nifty rises on Saudi oil hopes
Business
Markets kicked off Monday on a strong note. Sensex shot up 478.05 points to reach 74,773.01, while Nifty advanced to 23,404.65.
The rally got a boost from cheaper oil prices after investors eyed a recovery in shipments from Saudi Arabia, making things look brighter for investors.
Foreign ₹599cr domestic ₹1,000cr+ Indian stocks
Foreign investors switched gears and put ₹599 crore back into Indian stocks after a week of selling. Domestic investors also stepped up with over ₹1,000 crore in buys.
With positive vibes from global markets and tech stocks rising abroad, analysts say if Nifty holds steady, it could soon break past 23,560, so the upbeat streak might not be over just yet.