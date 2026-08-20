Sensex up 486.02 points as Nifty crosses 24,200 mark
Business
Indian stock markets bounced back on Thursday after a rough patch, with the Sensex up 486.02 points to 77,395.70 and the Nifty crossing the 24,200 mark.
This rebound comes right after several days of losses and a pretty gloomy performance earlier in the week.
IT and banking stocks power rebound
The turnaround was powered by strong gains in IT and banking stocks: Nifty IT rose nearly 1%, and financial services weren't far behind.
Bajaj Finance topped the charts with almost a 2% jump, while Infosys also did well.
Mid-cap and small-cap stocks saw some love too, though experts say investors are still cautious about rising oil prices and recent profit booking.