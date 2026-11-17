Sensex up 700 points to 82,824 as Nifty crosses 25,450
Big day for the Indian stock market: Sensex soared over 700 points to reach 82,824, while Nifty crossed the 25,450 mark.
The rally was fueled by cheaper oil and steady buying from foreign investors.
PSU banks helped push the Nifty Bank index to a record high.
Foreign investors add ₹4,604 cr
Oil prices dropped as global supplies looked strong and offsetting concerns about continued attacks on tankers in the region.
Foreign investors kept pouring money in for the 11th straight session, adding ₹4,604 crore. Top performers included Asian Paints, Axis Bank, and SBI.
Altogether, this pushed total market value up by nearly ₹3 lakh crore, a solid boost for everyone invested.