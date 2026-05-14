Sensex up 800 to 75,492, BSE-listed stocks add over 3L/cr

Bharti Airtel leads, IT stocks fall

Bharti Airtel led the charge with its shares rising more than 3%, while HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, and Bajaj Finance also saw good gains.

On the flip side, IT giants like Infosys and TCS slipped by about 2% to 3%.

The upbeat mood came from strong Q4 earnings and positive signals from global markets like South Korea and Europe.

Still, some worries linger about foreign investors pulling out money and the rupee getting weaker.