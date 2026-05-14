Sensex up 800 to 75,492, BSE-listed stocks add over 3L/cr
Business
Indian stock markets had a strong Thursday, with the Sensex soaring over 800 points to the day's high of 75,492 and Nifty 50 up by over 250 points past 23,650.
This marks two days in a row of solid gains, adding over ₹3 lakh crore to the total value of BSE-listed companies.
Bharti Airtel leads, IT stocks fall
Bharti Airtel led the charge with its shares rising more than 3%, while HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, and Bajaj Finance also saw good gains.
On the flip side, IT giants like Infosys and TCS slipped by about 2% to 3%.
The upbeat mood came from strong Q4 earnings and positive signals from global markets like South Korea and Europe.
Still, some worries linger about foreign investors pulling out money and the rupee getting weaker.