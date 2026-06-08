Sensodyne maker setting up manufacturing plant in India for ₹2,000cr 

Investment focus

Haleon's plans for the Indian market

Haleon is focusing its investments on high-growth segments and markets such as India. McNamara said, "We're investing in advertising and promotions to help educate consumers. We're investing more in R&D in India to help meet those consumer needs." The company is also considering bringing more of its global products to India, having already found success with Centrum Nutrient Replenish, a multivitamin for GLP-1 users.