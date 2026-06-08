Sensodyne maker setting up manufacturing plant in India for ₹2,000cr
What's the story
Haleon, the company behind popular sensitivity toothpaste Sensodyne, has announced its plan to invest £175 million (approximately ₹2,000 crore) in a new manufacturing facility in India, as per Mint. The move comes after years of relying on third-party manufacturers for its products in the country. The decision highlights Haleon's confidence in the Indian market and its potential for growth.
Location
New facility to be built in Madhya Pradesh
The new manufacturing facility will be located in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, near Indore. It is expected to be completed within the next three years. Kedar Lele, President of Haleon Indian Subcontinent, confirmed that the entire investment will come from Haleon India's reserves and cash on hand. The move is aimed at strengthening Haleon's supply chain resilience and agility while reducing its dependence on imports in India.
Market strategy
India is now Haleon's 2nd-largest market for oral care
Haleon already has a strong foothold in India's oral health segment, with a whopping 71% share of the therapeutic oral health market. Brian McNamara, CEO of Haleon plc, said India is now their second-largest market globally for oral care and one of the fastest-growing markets for Sensodyne. Under his leadership, Haleon plans to reach an additional billion consumers by 2030, including some 300 million Indians.
Investment focus
Haleon's plans for the Indian market
Haleon is focusing its investments on high-growth segments and markets such as India. McNamara said, "We're investing in advertising and promotions to help educate consumers. We're investing more in R&D in India to help meet those consumer needs." The company is also considering bringing more of its global products to India, having already found success with Centrum Nutrient Replenish, a multivitamin for GLP-1 users.