Sequoia to invest in Anthropic, breaking long-standing venture capital norms

In a surprising turn of events, Sequoia Capital has decided to invest in Anthropic , the AI start-up behind Claude, according to the Financial Times. The move is a major departure from the traditional venture capital practice of not investing in rival companies within the same sector. The funding round is being led by Singapore's GIC and US investor Coatue, who are each contributing $1.5 billion.

Investment details Investment in Anthropic: A strategic move Sequoia's decision to invest in Anthropic comes as the start-up seeks to raise $25 billion or more at a valuation of $350 billion. This would be more than double its previous valuation of $170 billion from four months ago. Microsoft and NVIDIA have pledged up to $15 billion combined, while VCs and other investors are said to be contributing another $10 billion or more.

VC practices Sequoia's historical stance on VC practices Sequoia's investment in Anthropic is particularly surprising given its historical stance against investing in competing companies. The firm had previously walked away from its investment in payments company Finix after determining that the start-up competed with Stripe. Sequoia forfeited its $21 million investment, allowing Finix to keep the money while giving up its board seat, information rights, and shares.

