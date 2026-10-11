Sequoia Capital backed Nuvacore seeks $2.5B valuation despite no product
Nuvacore, a California startup just six months old and backed by Sequoia Capital, is reportedly seeking new funding at a hefty $2.5 billion valuation.
The company is building a new central processor to boost data center performance, something that's in high demand as AI tools like Anthropic's Claude need more processing power.
Interestingly, Nuvacore hasn't released a product yet but is already catching major attention.
Nuvacore founders prioritize AI chip design
Founded by engineers Gerard Williams, John Bruno, and Ram Srinivasan, Nuvacore takes a different route by designing the core functions of its chips before picking standard architectures like x86 or Arm.
This lets them focus on what works best for AI-heavy data centers instead of sticking to old templates.
With big names like Intel and AMD dominating the space, it's pretty bold. Clearly investors are intrigued by this fresh approach.