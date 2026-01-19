Sequoia Capital joins Anthropic's $25B funding round at $350B valuation
Anthropic, the AI startup launched by ex-OpenAI folks, is reportedly aiming to raise $25 billion or more—pushing its value to a staggering $350 billion, up from $183 billion just three months ago.
Sequoia Capital is making a major investment this round, joining GIC and Coatue Management, who are each adding $1.5 billion.
What does Anthropic do?
Anthropic builds Claude, an AI chatbot that also powers Claude Code to help automate coding tasks.
The company goes head-to-head with OpenAI and is reportedly prepping for an IPO in 2026.
This funding is separate from Microsoft and NVIDIA's recent $15 billion boost for Anthropic's computing power.
In numbers
Earlier in 2025, Anthropic raised $13 billion at a $183 billion valuation (September) and another $3.5 billion at a $61.5 billion valuation (March).
With this new round, they're set up with even more cash as they gear up for their big IPO plans this year.