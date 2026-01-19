Sequoia Capital joins Anthropic's $25B funding round at $350B valuation Business Jan 19, 2026

Anthropic, the AI startup launched by ex-OpenAI folks, is reportedly aiming to raise $25 billion or more—pushing its value to a staggering $350 billion, up from $183 billion just three months ago.

Sequoia Capital is making a major investment this round, joining GIC and Coatue Management, who are each adding $1.5 billion.