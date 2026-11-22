Seramount survey finds 18% of Gen Z want AI skills
A new Seramount survey shows just 18% of Gen Z workers are interested in learning AI skills, much less than millennials (36%), Gen X (46%), or baby boomers (43%).
This challenges the common assumption that younger workers are naturally leading AI adoption in the workplace.
Gen Z cautious about workplace AI
Many Gen Z respondents worry that using AI could make them seem less capable: 22% said this was a concern, compared to 10% of millennials and Gen X employees, and 8% of baby boomers.
Plus, only 30% think AI boosts work efficiency and just 41% believe it improves work quality, showing a pretty cautious attitude toward AI overall.