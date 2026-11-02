Sergey Brin loses $29B after Alphabet stock drops over 12%

Alphabet's market value shrank by over $500 billion, and fellow co-founder Larry Page saw his net worth fall by $31 billion.

Even though Google's search revenue grew to $63.4 billion, it missed expectations as growth fell short of investor forecasts.

Meanwhile, rising costs for AI projects and fresh data rules in Europe are adding more pressure, and with California considering a billionaire tax that Brin opposes, it's been a rough week for the tech giant.