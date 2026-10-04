Sergey Brin spends over $100 million to block California Proposition 40
Business
Google's Sergey Brin just put over $100 million into stopping California's new billionaire tax plan, Proposition 40.
This one-time 5% wealth tax would help fund health care and essential state programs, but could cost Brin a massive $13 billion if it passes in November.
Sergey Brin lists Nevada residence
Brin's not just spending money: he purchased a $51 million house near Miami Beach in Florida in March, and now lists Nevada as his residence.
His pushback also comes from personal history; having left the Soviet Union as a kid, he's wary of heavy taxes.
If Prop. 40 passes, it could shake up where big tech money calls home in California.