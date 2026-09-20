Serum Institute of India invests ₹250cr in Yotta near ₹37,000cr
Serum Institute of India (SII) has invested ₹250 crore in Yotta Data Services, helping the company raise a total of ₹1,396 crore ($150 million) in its latest funding round.
Thanks to this boost, Yotta is now valued at nearly ₹37,000 crore (nearly $4 billion).
Other backers like Dovetail Financial Services and Asio Fund VCC also joined in.
Yotta eyes March 2027 IPO
Yotta has pulled in $325 million since May 2026, including parent company Nidar Infrastructure. Dovetail's deal includes a 17% annual return if a monetization event like an IPO does not happen.
Looking ahead, Yotta wants to go public by March 2027 and aims to raise $1.5 billion.
All this comes as India's data center scene heats up (Tata Sons, Reliance, and Adani are pouring billions into AI and digital infrastructure), making data centers a pretty big deal right now.