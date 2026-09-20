Serum Institute of India invests ₹250cr in Yotta near ₹37,000cr

Serum Institute of India (SII) has invested ₹250 crore in Yotta Data Services, helping the company raise a total of ₹1,396 crore ($150 million) in its latest funding round.

Thanks to this boost, Yotta is now valued at nearly ₹37,000 crore (nearly $4 billion).

Other backers like Dovetail Financial Services and Asio Fund VCC also joined in.