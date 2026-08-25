Server manufacturers warn NVIDIA AI system prices rising over 15%
Server manufacturers notified major data center customers that prices for NVIDIA-based AI systems would rise by more than 15% in many cases for shipments starting in early 2027, which means big tech names like Microsoft and Google will be paying more.
The main reason? Memory parts like high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and DRAM are getting pricier because there just is not enough supply to go around.
Samsung and SK hynix to benefit
Samsung and SK hynix, both based in South Korea, are expected to benefit as demand for advanced memory soars.
SK hynix grabbed 58% of global HBM revenue earlier this year, while Samsung led the DRAM market with a 39% share.
But analysts warn that if memory prices keep climbing for too long, it could make investing in AI tech less appealing for companies down the line.