ServiceNow aims to make India a top 3 market worldwide
Business
ServiceNow, the cloud workflow company, is betting big on India, aiming to make it one of its top three markets worldwide.
COO Amit Zavery announced the plan at the World Forum in Mumbai, pointing to India's rapid business growth and hunger for innovation as major reasons for this push.
ServiceNow hiring AI engineers, targeting $1.5B
Nearly one in five ServiceNow employees are based in India, with around six thousand people handling almost one-half of the company's global delivery work from cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
To keep up momentum, ServiceNow is hiring more engineers, especially those skilled in AI, and hopes to boost annual contract value from AI beyond $1.5 billion by year-end.