ServiceNow says 50% of net-new revenue non-seat-based amid AI shift
Business
AI is changing how companies pay for software: it's no longer just about buying a license for each user.
Amit Zavery, President, Chief Product Officer, and Chief Operating Officer at ServiceNow, shared that 50% of the company's net-new revenue over the past year was non-seat-based.
This shift reflects a move toward usage- and outcome-based pricing.
ServiceNow: AI created $600 million last year
Customers are increasingly being offered usage- and outcome-based pricing models.
ServiceNow says its AI features created $600 million in value for customers last year, with hopes to hit $1 billion this year.
Zavery explained that its deep knowledge and workflow data help keep it ahead, even as AI technology keeps evolving.