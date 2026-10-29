ServiceNow stock plunges 24% after earnings miss amid AI concerns

ServiceNow did bump up its subscription revenue outlook for 2026 and saw a big jump in net new AI average contract value.

Still, investors aren't thrilled since returns from the company's investments in its newly formed forward-deployed engineering team that embeds in enterprises to build AI solutions haven't shown up yet.

As Citi analyst Tyler Radke put it, "It's just going to be a little bit longer of a waiting game, and so I think the market, you know, wanted to see something a little bit sooner," with real impact likely next year.