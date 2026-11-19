Seven Anthropic cofounders to sell $1.96B, retain 240 million shares each
Anthropic, the AI startup launched by former OpenAI employees, is going public, and its seven co-founders are set to sell a combined $1.96 billion worth of shares.
Even after selling 3,378,378 shares each, they will still hang onto about 240 million shares apiece, keeping a huge stake in the company.
Anthropic founders keep majority voting control
At $83 per share, their remaining stock is valued at nearly $20 billion apiece.
Anthropic's founders aren't just cashing out: they've set up a voting structure that lets them keep over half the decision-making power as the company goes public.
Founded in 2021 out of concerns about AI safety, Anthropic is behind Claude and Claude 2.