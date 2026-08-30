Seven IPOs next week led by Purple Style target ₹1,415-cr
If you're curious about what's happening in the stock market, here's the scoop: Seven new IPOs are launching next week, aiming to raise ₹1,415 crore.
Purple Style Labs, a Mumbai-based luxury fashion company operating under the brand Pernia's Pop-Up Shop, kicks things off with a ₹680-crore IPO on August 31, priced at ₹546 to ₹575 per share.
The funds will be used toward lease liabilities for Experience Centres and back-end offices in India and for sales and marketing expenses.
Rays of belief Deepa Jewellers IPOs
Rays of Belief is up next with a ₹125 crore IPO on September 1, followed by Deepa Jewellers's ₹459.71 crore offering on September 1.
Four SME (small and medium enterprise) IPOs are also lined up, including Ashutosh Fibre and Shanti Inorganics, together targeting ₹150.17 crore.
Plus, 15 companies will make their stock market debut, including Augmont Enterprises and Hy-Tech Engineers, so it's shaping up to be a busy week for investors and anyone watching the markets.