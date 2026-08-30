Seven of India's top 10 firms lose ₹1.13L/cr last week

Not everyone had a bad week though. TCS, ICICI Bank, and SBI managed to grow their valuations despite the downturn.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance joined the losing side with drops of ₹11,558.35 crore and ₹10,086.05 crore each.

Even so, Reliance still holds its spot as India's most valuable company at ₹17,38,119.27 crore.

This marks three weeks in a row of slow market performance thanks to global interest rate worries and ongoing geopolitical tensions.