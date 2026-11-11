Seven technology companies agree to buy $26B of Anthropic shares
Seven technology companies have agreed to purchase a combined $26 billion of Anthropic's Class N shares through a private placement after the IPO, subject to closing and other conditions.
Google and NVIDIA are each putting in $10 billion, while AMD is adding $2.5 billion.
This isn't just about money: these companies are locking in partnerships to boost their own AI game as demand for smarter tech keeps skyrocketing.
Broadcom Micron and TSMC join funding
It's not just the big four: Broadcom, Micron, and TSMC Partners have joined the funding too.
Each company brings something unique: Google is offering cloud support; NVIDIA's GPUs power Anthropic's Claude AI; Microsoft wants more Azure capacity for next-generation AI; AMD is focused on new accelerators; and others are helping build out advanced infrastructure.