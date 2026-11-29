Big news for the power sector: Several states, including Assam, Haryana, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, are exploring the possibility of IPOs for their state-run electricity companies, while Maharashtra is likely to list MSEDCL by March or in the first quarter of FY28.

The goal? To raise funds and improve the financial health of these firms.

Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal shared that these steps should help improve the operational and financial performance of distribution companies (discoms) across India.