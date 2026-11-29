Several states explore IPOs for discoms to improve finances
Big news for the power sector: Several states, including Assam, Haryana, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, are exploring the possibility of IPOs for their state-run electricity companies, while Maharashtra is likely to list MSEDCL by March or in the first quarter of FY28.
The goal? To raise funds and improve the financial health of these firms.
Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal shared that these steps should help improve the operational and financial performance of distribution companies (discoms) across India.
Maharashtra listing and prepaid smart meters
Maharashtra aims to get its utility listed by March or early fiscal 2028, while Assam will start with its power generation company before moving on to others.
Meanwhile, the central government is pushing for prepaid smart meters (there are still seven crore left to install) to help tackle billing issues and improve revenue collection.
These changes are all about improving the operational and financial performance of discoms, with prepaid smart metering as a key initiative.