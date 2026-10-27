SFC Environmental Technologies secures ₹200cr anchor investment before IPO

The share price ranges from ₹313 to ₹330, putting SFC's value at about ₹3,233 crore on the high end.

The company plans to use money raised from new shares mainly to pay down debt and boost working capital.

Founded in 2005 and based in Mumbai, SFC is known for using advanced tech like C-Tech for wastewater treatment, and they're aiming to list on BSE and NSE on November 3.