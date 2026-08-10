SFO Technologies pairs with Smart IOPS for Kochi AI SSDs
Business
SFO Technologies (part of NeST Group) is partnering with U.S.-based Smart IOPS to build high-performance AI storage hardware in Kochi.
They'll use Smart IOPS's TruRandom tech to make advanced SSDs for AI, data centers, and supercomputers, helping India move closer to making its own cutting-edge tech.
Collaboration supports Atmanirbhar Bharat push
This collaboration supports the Indian government's Atmanirbhar Bharat push for self-reliance.
N. Jehangir, Chairman and Managing Director of NeST Group, says it's a big leap from basic assembly to real high-precision manufacturing.
Smart IOPS co-founder Radhakrishnan Nair adds that Kochi producing core AI hardware shows India can deliver for global tech needs, building trust in India as a serious player in the semiconductor world.