SFO Technologies pairs with Smart IOPS for Kochi AI SSDs

This collaboration supports the Indian government's Atmanirbhar Bharat push for self-reliance.

N. Jehangir, Chairman and Managing Director of NeST Group, says it's a big leap from basic assembly to real high-precision manufacturing.

Smart IOPS co-founder Radhakrishnan Nair adds that Kochi producing core AI hardware shows India can deliver for global tech needs, building trust in India as a serious player in the semiconductor world.