Shadowfax IPO: All you need to know Business Jan 14, 2026

Shadowfax, a major player in India's delivery scene, is opening its IPO from January 20-22, 2026.

The company aims to raise up to ₹1,907 crore with shares priced between ₹118-124 each.

Minimum investment for retail investors is ₹14,880 (120 shares), and the company's valuation stands at ₹7,169 crore.