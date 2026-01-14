Shadowfax IPO: All you need to know
Shadowfax, a major player in India's delivery scene, is opening its IPO from January 20-22, 2026.
The company aims to raise up to ₹1,907 crore with shares priced between ₹118-124 each.
Minimum investment for retail investors is ₹14,880 (120 shares), and the company's valuation stands at ₹7,169 crore.
What does Shadowfax actually do?
Launched in 2015, Shadowfax handles last-mile deliveries across 14,700+ pin codes with over 1.25 lakh active delivery partners.
They work with big names like Flipkart, Swiggy, and Zomato—basically powering the apps you use every day.
Quick numbers & what's next
Shadowfax posted a revenue of ₹2,485 crore in FY25—a solid 32% jump from last year—and turned profitable after earlier losses.
Money raised will go into boosting their logistics network, expanding facilities, and brand-building.
Shares are set to list on January 28.