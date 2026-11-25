Shadowfax acquires WeFast for just ₹23cr
What's the story
Shadowfax Technologies, a leading player in the logistics sector, has acquired WeFast (Borzo India) for just ₹23.3 crore. The move marks Shadowfax's entry into the on-demand intra-city goods transportation market and is part of its strategy to expand its hyperlocal logistics business. The acquisition will enable Shadowfax to provide intra-city deliveries to small and medium businesses (SMEs) as well as individual consumers.
Business overview
WeFast operates in over 5 cities
Founded in Mumbai in 2016, WeFast operates in over five cities with a network of more than 32,000 delivery partners.
The company handles over 1.2 crore deliveries every year and reported an adjusted revenue of around ₹200 crore for the calendar year 2025.
Through WeFast's platform, shop owners, distributors, and individual customers can book two-, three- and four-wheelers on demand for intra-city deliveries with upfront pricing and real-time tracking.
Strategic expansion
Shadowfax aims to bring organized logistics services to SMEs
The acquisition of WeFast will help Shadowfax bring organized logistics services to a segment that still relies heavily on local tempo operators and informal courier networks.
The intra-city goods transportation market is one of India's largest logistics markets, with digital adoption among small businesses and consumers gaining traction.
This deal also builds on Shadowfax's expansion into hyperlocal deliveries.
Financial performance
Shadowfax's revenue from hyperlocal segment
Shadowfax launched Shadowfax 360 in FY26 to serve SMEs and direct-to-consumer brands.
The company crossed 6,700 transacting sellers within two quarters.
Its revenue from the hyperlocal segment grew by an impressive 87.7% year-on-year to ₹341 crore in Q2 of FY27.
"Moving goods within cities is one of India's largest logistics opportunities," said Abhishek Bansal, co-founder, managing director and CEO of Shadowfax, highlighting the untapped potential in this market.