Founded in Mumbai in 2016, WeFast operates in over five cities with a network of more than 32,000 delivery partners.

The company handles over 1.2 crore deliveries every year and reported an adjusted revenue of around ₹200 crore for the calendar year 2025.

Through WeFast's platform, shop owners, distributors, and individual customers can book two-, three- and four-wheelers on demand for intra-city deliveries with upfront pricing and real-time tracking.