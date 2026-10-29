Shadowfax Q2 FY27 revenue up 57% and net profit 5x
Business
Shadowfax, a Bengaluru-based logistics platform, just posted some big numbers for Q2 of fiscal 2027.
Their operating revenue shot up 57% to ₹1,538 crore compared to last year, and net profit jumped five times to ₹68 crore.
Clearly, business is booming.
Shadowfax total revenue +58% expenses +53%
Total revenue (including other income) climbed 58% year over year, but expenses also rose by 53%, mainly from higher employee costs and depreciation.
Even with these extra costs, Shadowfax managed to boost profits, showing they know how to grow even when things get pricier.