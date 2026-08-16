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Home / News / Business News / This SRK-backed company wants to raise ₹660cr via IPO
This SRK-backed company wants to raise ₹660cr via IPO
The company has filed its UDRHP with SEBI

This SRK-backed company wants to raise ₹660cr via IPO

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 16, 2026
05:27 pm
What's the story

Purple Style Labs, the parent company of Pernia's Pop-Up Shop and backed by Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar, is gearing up to launch a ₹660 crore initial public offering (IPO) by the end of August. The company has filed its updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP) with market regulator SEBI.

IPO details

Fresh issue of shares

The upcoming IPO will be a fresh issue of up to ₹660 crore, with no offer-for-sale component.

This comes after the company raised around ₹402 crore through private primary funding in eight rounds from investors such as Binny Bansal and Akash Bhansali.

The latest round valued the company at ₹3,662 crore post-money.

Fund allocation

Proceeds to fund lease liabilities, sales and marketing activities

The proceeds from the IPO will be used to fund PSL Retail, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Purple Style Labs, toward lease liabilities for experience centers and back-end offices across India.

A part of the funds will also be used for sales and marketing activities while the rest will go toward general corporate purposes.

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Investor profile

Diverse investor base with celebrity backing

Promoted by Abhishek Agarwal, who holds a 27.10% stake in the company, Purple Style Labs has a diverse investor base.

This includes institutional investors like Bhanshali and Mukul Agarwal, family offices, private investors as well as publicly disclosed celebrity investors such as Khan, Salman Khan and his family, Tendulkar, Madhuri Dixit and Mahesh Babu.

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