Shanghai Composite slips below 3,500 amid AI and chip selloff
Chinese stocks just dropped to their lowest point in over a year, with big losses in AI and chip companies.
The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 1% on Monday, falling below the key 3,500 mark for the first time since July 2025.
Other major indexes like CSI300 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also lost ground.
US semiconductor rules dent China confidence
Fresh US rules limiting China's access to semiconductors are making things even tougher for tech stocks.
President Trump's new penalties on US firms building data centers abroad have investors worried about the future of AI in China.
Even after measures announced over the weekend to support China's stock market, including easing requirements for margin financing, investor confidence hasn't bounced back, especially with concerns growing about both the economy and more money flowing out of Chinese markets.