Shankesh Jewellers IPO oversubscribed by 1.27 times on final day
Business
Shankesh Jewellers's IPO was on its final day of bidding, pulling in bids for 3,50,75,040 shares against the 2,76,37,400 actually on offer.
Retail investors showed up in a big way, oversubscribing their portion by 1.5 times, while non-institutional investors weren't far behind.
IPO priced ₹88-₹93 top valuation 1,367cr
Priced at ₹88 to ₹93 per share, the IPO values Shankesh Jewelers at ₹1,367 crore if you go by the top end.
Shares will debut on both BSE and NSE on August 25.
Before all this, the company raised ₹110.15 crore from anchor investors like Tiger Strategies Fund-I and Venus Investment VCC.
The gray market hints at a slight premium when trading starts, so early birds might see a small bump right out of the gate.