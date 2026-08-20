Shankesh Jewellers IPO oversubscribed by 1.27 times on final day

Priced at ₹88 to ₹93 per share, the IPO values Shankesh Jewelers at ₹1,367 crore if you go by the top end.

Shares will debut on both BSE and NSE on August 25.

Before all this, the company raised ₹110.15 crore from anchor investors like Tiger Strategies Fund-I and Venus Investment VCC.

The gray market hints at a slight premium when trading starts, so early birds might see a small bump right out of the gate.