Shantanu Rooj: Pair domain expertise with AI for entry roles
AI is quickly becoming a big part of how businesses and industries work, especially when it comes to entry-level jobs.
Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech, said that as AI spreads, rules and costs will shape how much it affects our daily lives.
He points out that just knowing basic AI isn't enough: combining real expertise in your field with AI skills is what makes you stand out.
Rooj urges online learning and internships
Employers now want people who are adaptable, tech-savvy, and have hands-on experience, not just degrees.
Rooj warns against rushing into trendy AI courses without understanding what the job market actually needs.
Instead, he suggests mixing online learning with internships or real projects so you're better prepared for the workplace.
As he puts it, AI's impact is as irreversible as climate change, so getting practical skills now is key for future-proofing your career.