Shantanu Rooj says AI is shrinking hiring for recent graduates
Business
AI is shaking up the job market, and recent graduates are feeling it the most.
Shantanu Rooj, CEO of TeamLease EdTech, shared that companies that once hired five recent graduates for a role now hire just one or two (or sometimes none) thanks to automation.
As Rooj put it, "The organizations which were hiring five freshers for a specific job role will now possibly hire two or one or none."
Shantanu Rooj emphasizes AI-era skilling upgrade
To stay ahead, recent graduates need to pick up new skills and be more adaptable than ever.
Rooj emphasized that skilling needs a serious upgrade to keep pace with AI.
Companies like TCS are now focusing on higher-level tasks, while skilling needs to be re-imagined and redefined for the AI era.