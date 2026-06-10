Shantanu Rooj says AI is shrinking hiring for recent graduates Business Jun 10, 2026

AI is shaking up the job market, and recent graduates are feeling it the most.

Shantanu Rooj, CEO of TeamLease EdTech, shared that companies that once hired five recent graduates for a role now hire just one or two (or sometimes none) thanks to automation.

As Rooj put it, "The organizations which were hiring five freshers for a specific job role will now possibly hire two or one or none."