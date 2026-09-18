Shapoor Mistry backs RBI order tightening Tata Sons's financial rules

Shapoor Mistry, head of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group (which holds about 18.4% in Tata Sons), is supporting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) order that tells Tata Sons to follow stricter financial rules.

This comes after Tata Sons's request to change its investment status was turned down.

Mistry says the move will make things more transparent and accountable at one of India's biggest business groups.