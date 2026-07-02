ShareChat readies $400 million IPO after FY2027 profit, ₹1,000cr revenue
ShareChat, the Indian social media app behind Moj and QuickTV, is gearing up for a $400 million IPO next year.
The company just turned operationally profitable in early FY2027, with revenues topping ₹1,000 crore ($105 million) and growing over 30%.
CFO Manohar Charan credits smart cost-cutting and AI upgrades for the turnaround, setting the stage for ShareChat's big public debut.
Micro-dramas attract 65 million monthly viewers
Micro-dramas (think short, bingeable episodes) are pulling in 65 million monthly viewers and racking up 700 million daily views.
ShareChat's focus on regional languages has helped it stand out in smaller towns, building a combined user base of 150 million with Moj.
Their use of AI isn't just about better content recommendations, it's also cutting costs and could boost profits even more through their new generative AI studio.