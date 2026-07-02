ShareChat readies $400 million IPO after FY2027 profit, ₹1,000cr revenue

Micro-dramas attract 65 million monthly viewers

Micro-dramas (think short, bingeable episodes) are pulling in 65 million monthly viewers and racking up 700 million daily views.

ShareChat's focus on regional languages has helped it stand out in smaller towns, building a combined user base of 150 million with Moj.

Their use of AI isn't just about better content recommendations, it's also cutting costs and could boost profits even more through their new generative AI studio.