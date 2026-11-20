Shareholders sue Alibaba in New York over Alice Huang ties
Alibaba is in hot water after shareholders sued the company in New York, saying it hid its connection to Megaspeed's executive, Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy linked to the NVIDIA scandal.
The lawsuit claims Alibaba's annual reports from 2024 to 2026 downplayed risks around export control violations, especially through its dealings with Megaspeed, a Singaporean company suspected of helping Beijing gain access to advanced NVIDIA AI chips.
Shareholders say this lack of transparency kept share prices higher than they should have been.
Alibaba shares drop 14%
Once news broke about Alibaba's links to Megaspeed, shares dropped 14% in just four days.
Things got worse after Reuters reported that US export rules on Chinese AI companies might get even stricter because of the scandal.
The lawsuit also names CEO Eddie Wu as a defendant.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA is facing similar lawsuits from its own shareholders, showing just how much pressure big tech is under as U.S.-China tensions heat up over national security and technology.