Alibaba is in hot water after shareholders sued the company in New York, saying it hid its connection to Megaspeed's executive, Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy linked to the NVIDIA scandal.

The lawsuit claims Alibaba's annual reports from 2024 to 2026 downplayed risks around export control violations, especially through its dealings with Megaspeed, a Singaporean company suspected of helping Beijing gain access to advanced NVIDIA AI chips.

Shareholders say this lack of transparency kept share prices higher than they should have been.