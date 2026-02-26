Shares of KSB, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare soar 15%: Here's why
KSB Ltd. and Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd. saw their shares jump up to 15% on Thursday morning, right after both companies posted impressive third-quarter earnings.
KSB became the second-best performer on the Nifty 500 with an 11% gain, while Sanofi's stock shot up nearly 15%.
Both companies reported impressive Q3 earnings
KSB's net profit rose 11% to ₹81 crore, and revenue climbed 8% to ₹784 crore—mostly thanks to a solid boost in its pumps segment.
Even with extra costs from new labor rules, KSB still managed to grow its profit margins to 16.6%.
Meanwhile, Sanofi reported a massive 47% jump in revenue (₹251 crore) and a 50% rise in profit after tax (₹66.5 crore), despite a slight dip in margins.
How to approach these stocks today
Big jumps like these followed the earnings announcements.
If you're curious about market moves or thinking of investing, it's worth keeping an eye on how strong earnings can drive stock prices—even when there are some bumps along the way.