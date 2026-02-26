Shares of KSB, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare soar 15%: Here's why

Both companies reported impressive Q3 earnings

KSB's net profit rose 11% to ₹81 crore, and revenue climbed 8% to ₹784 crore—mostly thanks to a solid boost in its pumps segment.

Even with extra costs from new labor rules, KSB still managed to grow its profit margins to 16.6%.

Meanwhile, Sanofi reported a massive 47% jump in revenue (₹251 crore) and a 50% rise in profit after tax (₹66.5 crore), despite a slight dip in margins.