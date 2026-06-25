Shazeer and Jumper leave DeepMind, contributed to $270 billion drop

OpenAI and Anthropic attract top talent

OpenAI and Anthropic aren't just hiring: they're attracting some of the brightest minds in the field.

Shazeer joined OpenAI after co-writing the game-changing "Attention Is All You Need" paper, while Jumper landed at Anthropic.

Other Google researchers like Jonas Adler and Alexander Pritzel are also reportedly making the jump.

OpenAI has brought on 17 new hires this year, including Dean Ball and Peter Steinberger; Anthropic has added stars like Andrej Karpathy and Eric Boyd.

The competition for AI talent is definitely heating up!