Sheel Biotech lists at 44% premium on NSE Emerge
Business
Sheel Biotech, known for its biotech-driven farming solutions, just launched on NSE Emerge with shares opening at ₹91—44% higher than its IPO price of ₹63.
The IPO, which ran from September 30 to October 3, 2024, aimed to raise ₹34.02 crore by offering 54 lakh shares.
Tissue culture plants, organic farming
The IPO was nearly 15 times oversubscribed, reflecting a lot of investor excitement.
Sheel Biotech works on sustainable agriculture across India—think tissue culture plants, organic farming, and building greenhouses.
The company focuses on sustainable agricultural practices and farmer empowerment.