Sheel Biotech lists at 44% premium on NSE Emerge Business Oct 08, 2025

Sheel Biotech, known for its biotech-driven farming solutions, just launched on NSE Emerge with shares opening at ₹91—44% higher than its IPO price of ₹63.

The IPO, which ran from September 30 to October 3, 2024, aimed to raise ₹34.02 crore by offering 54 lakh shares.