Shein agreed to pay up to $100 million in FTC settlement
Shein just agreed to pay up to $100 million to settle a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) complaint about misleading customers on where its products come from and poor customer service.
The settlement, announced Tuesday, November 24, 2026, means affected shoppers will get compensation.
Still, Shein says it disagrees with the FTC's version of events and hasn't admitted any wrongdoing.
FTC: cotton mislabeling, Shein vows support
The FTC said Shein claimed cotton claimed by Shein's suppliers to be grown in the United States was actually from China.
Many customers also struggled with slow or unhelpful support: at one point, there were only five agents and no real way to reach someone directly.
Now, Shein promises to maintain customer service channels that provide consumers with timely and effective assistance.