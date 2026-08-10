Shein likely to land $22 to $25 billion IPO valuation
Business
Shein is gearing up for its IPO, and experts think the company will likely land a valuation between $22 billion and $25 billion.
This comes after a tough year with higher shipping costs and tariffs, but analysts say Shein's earnings should bounce back to $1.67 billion by 2027, growing steadily from there.
Shein still eyes $40 billion IPO
In 2022, Shein was valued at up to $100 billion, so what happened?
Slower sales growth, rising expenses, and tougher regulations have all played a part in bringing the number down.
Even so, Shein is still aiming high: it hopes for an IPO valuation as much as $40 billion if it can nail compliance and adapt its marketplace.