Shein swung to $99M loss in Q1. Reason? Donald Trump

The financial disclosure comes as Shein prepares for its stock market debut in Hong Kong.

However, the filing didn't provide any details about the size, timetable, or pricing of the planned initial public offering (IPO).

Despite the recent losses, Shein's customer base has continued to grow.

As of March 2026, it had 281 million active customers, a more than 16% increase from a year earlier, who placed over one billion orders in that period.