SHEIN gets green light for Hong Kong IPO

Valuation shift

Valuation drop from $100 billion to $66 billion

SHEIN was once valued at as much as $100 billion in 2022. However, the figure was adjusted as the pandemic-era e-commerce boom fizzled out and opposition from politicians, retailers, and regulators intensified. In its last private fundraising round in May 2023, SHEIN was valued at $66 billion. Now with its Hong Kong listing approval, it could be aiming for a valuation of $40-50 billion during the IPO process.