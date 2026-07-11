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SHEIN gets green light for Hong Kong IPO
SHEIN was previously rejected by US and UK

SHEIN gets green light for Hong Kong IPO

By Akash Pandey
Jul 11, 2026
05:57 pm
What's the story

Chinese ultra-fast fashion giant SHEIN has received approval for its long-awaited Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO). The green light comes from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and clears the way for a listing after failed attempts in New York and London. This marks a major milestone for SHEIN, considering it has been waiting for Beijing's approval for a year.

Market hurdles

SHEIN's long road to IPO

SHEIN's journey to go public has been long and challenging, with failed attempts in New York and London. The company, which sells $5 dresses and $10 jeans in nearly 150 countries, first filed for a US IPO in November 2023. However, it faced growing resistance from lawmakers and regulators. After the US filing stalled, SHEIN turned its attention to London where Britain's Financial Conduct Authority approved a draft prospectus but CSRC withheld its approval.

Valuation shift

Valuation drop from $100 billion to $66 billion

SHEIN was once valued at as much as $100 billion in 2022. However, the figure was adjusted as the pandemic-era e-commerce boom fizzled out and opposition from politicians, retailers, and regulators intensified. In its last private fundraising round in May 2023, SHEIN was valued at $66 billion. Now with its Hong Kong listing approval, it could be aiming for a valuation of $40-50 billion during the IPO process.

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Business scrutiny

Regulatory scrutiny and challenges for SHEIN

SHEIN's business model of buying clothes in China and directly shipping them to shoppers has come under fire from US and Europe. They have been trying to close customs loopholes and impose duties on these cheap parcels. The company has also been fined over €200 million ($228.46 million) by French regulators for its use of consumer data and misleading discounts.

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