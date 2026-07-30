Shell Q2 profit up 131% to $9.84bn after Mideast conflict
Business
Shell just posted a huge profit boost for Q2 2026, up 131% to $9.84 billion, compared to $4.26 billion last year.
The main reason? Oil prices shot up after the conflict involving the US Israel, and Iran disrupted supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy.
Shell 1st-half profit rises 70%
Brent crude prices jumped from $73 to over $120 per barrel during the conflict, then dipped below $100 as things stayed uncertain.
Shell's first-half profits rose 70%, with Q1 bringing in $6.92 billion. CEO Wael Sawan called these "very strong results," crediting solid operations despite market chaos.
Other energy giants like BP and Equinor also cashed in, as wild price swings let traders make extra profit across the sector.