Shell's 2025 earnings drop 22% as oil prices slip
Business
Shell's 2025 adjusted earnings dropped 22% compared to 2024, landing at $18.5 billion as oil prices slipped.
Even so, the company's cash flow stayed strong—$42.9 billion for the year—showing Shell still has plenty of financial muscle.
Shell boosts quarterly dividend by 4%
Instead of tightening belts, Shell actually boosted its quarterly dividend by 4% and announced $3.5 billion in share buybacks—keeping up a streak of generous payouts for the 17th quarter in a row.
Meanwhile, net debt rose to $45.7 billion as Shell keeps investing and cutting costs to stay steady through tough times.
It's a peek at how big companies handle ups and downs: even when adjusted earnings fall, rewarding investors stays front and center—and that shapes where all that oil money goes next.